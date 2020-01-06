Marilyn Manson and 4 Non-Blondes frontwoman Linda Perry have joined forces to sing a stunning cover of ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) by Eurythmics.

Marilyn Manson recently took part in The Art of Elysium fundraiser on January 4th by performing his signature Eurythmics cover ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).’ Accompanying him on stage was songwriter and former 4 Non-Blondes frontwoman Linda Perry along with artist and producer Shooter Jennings.

The yearly event that took place at the Palladium in Los Angeles over the weekend is the same concert that saw surviving Nirvana members reconvene. But while Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear’s 2020 mini-set contained five songs, Manson provided an even shorter two-song performance.

Check out the original ‘Sweet Dreams’ studio cover by Marilyn Manson

Thankfully for us, some fans in attendance managed to capture a video of the piano-driven ‘Sweet Dreams’, which you can watch in full at the bottom of this post.

The piece came after a rather simple and tactile take on Manson’s 1998 Mechanical Animals single ‘The Dope Show.’ The rocker’s studio version of ‘Sweet Dreams’ first appeared on 1995’s Smells Like Children.

“I wanted to do something that was cool for the arts,” Manson said of his involvement in the charity event that honoured actor Topher Grace and his wife, Ashley, as reported by Yahoo Music. “I am a painter – and Linda Perry’s great.” The honorees’ recognition came as a result of their dedication to volunteerism.

Manson’s next album — the follow-up to 2017’s Heaven Upside Down — reportedly features production from Shooter Jennings.

According to the organisation’s website, The Art of Elysium pairs “volunteer artists with communities in Los Angeles to support individuals in the midst of difficult emotional life challenges like illness, hospitalization, displacement, confinement, and/or crisis.”

Last month, Manson performed ‘The Beautiful People’ with Cyndi Lauper. It’s been a busy few weeks for the artist.

Watch the performance between Marilyn Manson and Linda Perry below.