Cyndi Lauper has joined forces with Marilyn Manson for a stunning duet of the Manson single ‘The Beautiful People’.

Smack bang in the middle of Sagittarius season, Cyndi Lauper gathered her friends on a Tuesday night for her 9th annual “Cyndi Lauper & Friends: Home for the Holidays” benefit concert. One of these friends was Marilyn Manson, who paired up with the singer for a duet of Manson’s 1996 Antichrist Superstar single ‘The Beautiful People.’

Lauper not only invited Manson, but also threw it back to the past with some classic punk fare with Henry Rollins of Black Flag. Together they sang the hardcore anthem ‘Rise Above’. Thankfully, fans present at the show captured videos of both duets for us to watch and enjoy.

Watch Cyndi Lauper and Marilyn Manson performing ‘The Beautiful People’ below

Other performers also joined Lauper for a duet or two throughout the evening, including Jane’s Addiction and Porno for Pyros frontman Perry Farrell as well as pop singer Kesha.

Held in Los Angeles at the Novo at L.A. Live, the event supported Lauper’s nonprofit True Colors United. The organisation “work[s] to develop solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people.”

Marilyn Manson is definitely having a festive week in the news, with a Christmas remix of one of ‘The Beautiful People’ and ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ premiering only a few days ago.

Watch Cyndi Lauper and Henry Rollins performing ‘Rise Above’ below

Cyndi Lauper – Home For The Holidays Benefit – 10/12/19 Setlist

‘Money Changes Everything’ (The Brains cover) (with Perry Farrell)

‘The Beautiful People’ (Marilyn Manson cover) (with Marilyn Manson)

‘Oi To The World’ (The Vandals cover) (with Dexter Holland)

‘Rise Above’ (Black Flag cover) (with Henry Rollins)

‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’ (with Kesha)

‘Down Don’t Bother Me’ (Albert King cover) (with Charlie Musselwhite)

‘Home For The Holidays’ (Perry Como cover) (with Greyson Chance)

‘Love Yourself’ (Billy Porter cover) (with Billy Porter)

‘True Colors’ (with Belinda Carlisle)

‘Hope’