The sexual assault cases against Marilyn Manson may not result in the rocker being charged due to lack of evidence, speculations say.
Marilyn Manson – who has been at the centre of very public sexual assault cases – might not be charged, speculations say. New findings state that investigations into the rocker seem to be losing steam due to lack of any ‘solid evidence’ against him.
As reported by TMZ, law enforcements are finding it hard to build a ‘legit case’ because of ‘some credibility issues with the victim’.
While the specifics are unclear, law enforcement authorities are reportedly close to submitting their findings. Manson’s escape from charges – if it comes about – might not be permanent, however. In case new evidence emerges, investigations can reopen.
This is not the first time a lawsuit against Manson has been dismissed either. In September 2021, an anonymous victim, only known as Jane Doe also had her case dismissed on grounds that her allegations were “not sufficient to invoke the delayed discovery rule.” She refiled, and the case remains open.
For over a year now, Manson has been at the centre of multiple sexual assault allegations, including physical, psychological, and verbal abuse, rape, domestic violence, and battery.
Manson was first named as an abuser by actress Evan Rachel Wood in February 2021, claiming that he had started grooming her when she was a teen, and had ‘horrifically abused’ her for years.
Following Wood’s allegations, more women came forward with accusations of their own, including Ashley Walter, Jane Doe, model Ashley Morgan Smithline, and Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco.
