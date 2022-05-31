Content Warning: This article about Marilyn Manson discusses sexual abuse and domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

The sexual assault cases against Marilyn Manson may not result in the rocker being charged due to lack of evidence, speculations say.

Marilyn Manson – who has been at the centre of very public sexual assault cases – might not be charged, speculations say. New findings state that investigations into the rocker seem to be losing steam due to lack of any ‘solid evidence’ against him.

As reported by TMZ, law enforcements are finding it hard to build a ‘legit case’ because of ‘some credibility issues with the victim’.

While the specifics are unclear, law enforcement authorities are reportedly close to submitting their findings. Manson’s escape from charges – if it comes about – might not be permanent, however. In case new evidence emerges, investigations can reopen.