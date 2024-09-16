Mark Hoppus is releasing a memoir next year.

The blink-182 member took to social media this week to announce the book, titled Fahrenheit-182, which will arrive on April 8th, 2025. In typical Hoppus fashion, he made the announcement via a comical commercial-style video (see below).

“This book has everything. A young man born in the California desert joins a punk rock band and goes on to conquer the world. It’s got skateboarding, it’s got punk rock clubs, it’s got Nineties music. But that’s not all!” he said in the clip. “Pre-order now, and we’ll throw in at no extra cost to you, anxiety, depression, band breakups, loss of self, suicidal thoughts and ideation, and, of course, everyone’s favourite: cancer!

Hoppus, of course, is referring to his lengthy battle with large B-cell lymphoma, his band’s many breakups, and his public struggles with mental health.

“This shit gets dark, so order your copy today and make sure you don’t miss out on all the small things,” Hoppus added in the announcement. “Oh, I forgot about that incredible antidote that I wrote in this book that was amazing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus)

The memoir, co-written with Dan Ozzie, follows Travis Barker’s 2016 memoir Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums. Not to be outshone, Tom DeLonge released a sci-fi novel (what else?), Trinity, earlier this year.

According to Hoppus’ memoir’s synopsis, Fahrenheit-182 will reveal “what happens when an angst-ridden kid who grew up in the desert experiences his parents’ bitter divorce, moves around the country, switches identities from dork to goth to skate punk, and eventually meets his best friend who just so happens to be his musical soulmate.”

In other band news, DeLonge recently laughed off a bitter review of a blink-182 live performance.

The Daily Illini posted a review of the band’s Lollapalooza set, which stretched for 24 songs, and the publication’s reviewer was rather unkind, calling the performance “cringe-worthy and repulsive”. According to the reviewer, blink-182 were “unworthy” of wrapping up Lollapalooza.

That led DeLonge to post a screenshot of the review on his Instagram, writing, “Hahaahahahaa @blink182 ‘Why are two men who have wives and kids making jokes about sleeping with each other‘s mothers?’ … Oh my god, I’m dying hahaha fuck, I love this band.”