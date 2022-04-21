Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus has teased fans with new music following his cancer free diagnosis.

The Blink bassist shared his battle with cancer in a Twitter post in June of last year. He had been undergoing chemotherapy for three months before publicly revealing his diagnosis.

“I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” Hoppus writes. “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all,” he wrote at the time.

Thankfully, Hoppus’s chemotherapy treatment worked and he was officially declared cancer-free in September 2021.

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” he wrote on social media.

“Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.”

Hoppus detailed that although he’s in complete remission, he will still have to get scanned every six months.

“Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed,” he wrote. “Can I get a W in the chat?”

The popular musician was approached by TMZ over the weekend, and told the publication, “Life’s great! I’m glad to be here.”

The cameraman remarked that it was the first time he’d seen Hoppus out since his diagnosis, and asked him what he was most looking forward to getting back into.

“I most wanted to get back into the studio and get back to playing music and get off of my couch!” Hoppus replied. The camera man then asked the bassist if he had any new music coming out, to which he responded, “yeah, hopefully soon. We’ll see if I can write something happy this time!”

