Tom Delonge and Travis Barker have thrown their support behind Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus after he revealed that he was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

Hoppus announced the news on Wednesday over social media, where he told fans he had been receiving treatment to combat the disease over the past three months.

“I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” Hoppus wrote.

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

Following Hoppus’ statement, the rocker received a flood of well-wishes from both fans and friends, including friends and bandmates Tom Delonge and Travis Barker.

“I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for a while now,” Tom wrote on Twitter.

“And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart,” he said alongside the hashtag #WeHaveHisBack.

Following Blink-182 going on an indefinite hiatus back in 2005, the band reformed in 2009 only for Delonge to exit the iconic pop-punk trio to focus on side projects. He’s since been replaced with Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio.

Current bandmate Travis Barker has also spoken out in light of Mark’s diagnosis, telling E! News, “Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can’t wait for us to play together again soon.”

Prior to sharing his cancer diagnosis on Twitter, Mark had also taken to Instagram stories to post a photo of himself in a doctor’s office, writing, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

Hoppus has since deleted the post.

Among the other messages of support included former Van Halen bassist and son of the late Eddie Van Halen, Wolfgang Van Halen, who wrote: “You’ve got this, brother.”

Pierce the Veil signer Vic Fuentes added: “Sending you all the love and healing vibes man. You got this brother!!!”

Sending positive vibes to @markhoppus for a speedy recovery…… #fuckcancer — Cone McCaslin (@Cone41) June 24, 2021

Sending all the positivity to Mark Hoppus! 🙏🏼#FuckCancer — Noodles believes in Democracy! (@TheGnudz) June 23, 2021

