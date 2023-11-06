In Melbourne last month, Jamaican/American multi-disciplinary artist Masego took to The Forum stage for the first of two back-to-back shows.

Masego was here just last year, performing a run of Australian shows as part of RISING Festival as well as a memorable slot at Sydney Opera House, but he clearly hadn’t had enough, returning to appear at Yours & Owls in October.

It soon became clear at The Forum that the acclaimed musician, who released his self-titled second album earlier this year, was a huge fan of this country. The second he stepped on stage, he was one with the people in front of him. As he strutted out to the roar of the waiting crowd, The Forum lit up, and it felt like every massive Masego fan in Victoria had gathered under one roof to lose their voices together.

When listening to an artist like Masego, the music isn’t far off flawless – he’s one of the best in the game – and his live performance lived up to that standard.

Especially in the post-COVID touring world, the odds of being let down by an artist feel higher – the live circuit is more punishing than ever – but this wasn’t the case with Masego in Melbourne.

But whether he was playing his sax, dancing across the stage, or singing and rapping his heart, you’d have thought it was actually the first night of Masego’s tour, such was his energy and joy.

He moved effortlessly through his discography, including smooth anthems like “Tadow”, the melodic “Mystery Lady” with Don Toliver, and “Navajo”.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For those fans that didn’t manage to catch him Down Under in 2022, Masego made sure he put plenty into his Melbourne show to compensate. Here’s hoping he makes it three in a row with another Aussie run of shows in 2024. Watch this space…

Masego’s self-titled second album is out now.