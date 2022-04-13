Rising Australian rapper Mason Dane has announced a national headline tour in support of his new EP Chasing Home.

Beginning in Sydney on April 27th, Dane will take to the stage in Melbourne and Perth before finishing with a special hometown show in Newcastle on May 1st (see full dates below). Tickets are now on sale via masondane.com.au.

It’s the start of a busy few months for the rapper, with Dane set to support good friend T-Pain on his The Road To Wisconsin Tour (see further information here).

“With the T-Pain tour coming up next month I felt it’s only right to warm up with my own little tour before moving on from this Chasing Home era,” Dane says. “We’re stopping at Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, then I’ll be hitting my hometown Newy to finish it off and bringing out some guests in every city.

I can’t wait to perform these EP tracks for the first time while also bringing some dope energy and preparing myself for this massive US tour with Pain.”

It was famously T-Pain who brought Dane to wider prominence after he went viral for his reaction to the Newcastle’s artist’s single ‘DASH’. The two have since formed a strong relationship, with Dane recently travelling to the U.S. to meet his supporter in person for the first time.

“Touring with T-Pain is something I probably never would’ve imagined would be a reality but here we are,” Dane adds. “It’s gonna be a wild ride, 20 shows all across America on a bus with the crew and I can’t wait to see the country and continue to grow my audience and my friendship with Pain. Super super exciting times.”

Dane released Chasing Home earlier this year to strong reviews. Featuring previous singles ‘White Mercedes’ and ‘Pretty Pearl’, the 7-track EP showcased his versatility, blending elements of hip hop, trap and EDM together.

Mason Dane Chasing Home Tour

Tickets on sale now via masondane.com.au

Wednesday, April 27th

The Great Club, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, April 28th

Onesixone, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, April 29th

Jack Rabbit Slims, Perth, WA

Sunday, May 1st

Uptowns Bar, Newcastle, NSW