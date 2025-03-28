Launceston Council has passed a vote of no confidence in its mayor following controversy between it and Falling in Reverse frontman, Ronnie Radke.

The stoush began last week when Mayor Matthew Garwood posted a photo of himself with Radke during the band’s recent tour of Australia, which received backlash due to the singer’s previous charges for assault and domestic violence.

In 2008, Radke served a two and a half year sentence in prison after violating the terms of a probation relating to battery charges.

In response, the Las Vegas-born songwriter took to Instagram and targeted councillors including Lindi McMahon and Andrea Dawkins, in which he called Dawkins a “disgusting fucking human.”

Radke tagged Dawkins in the post and encouraged his near 285,000 followers to give her “the much needed bullying she deserves.”

On Sunday, City of Launceston CEO Sam Johnson slammed Radke’s comments and confirmed Tasmania Police had been contacted, calling the comments “not only reckless but entirely unacceptable,” and called on Radke to apologise.

Garwood also responded to the controversy saying in a statement: “… I condemn the call for bullying and the way in which they have been delivered. I do not condone violence or threats against anyone, and I believe in respectful discourse, even in disagreement.”

Radke has since claimed he plans to sue the Launceston Council, saying in an Instagram video earlier this week: “You need to apologise to me. I just sent you guys a fucking stop motion in an email to your entire office about how you guys are defaming my fucking name.”

Per Pulse Tasmania, the vote of no confidence in Garwood, put forward by Councillor Tim Walker, passed five votes to three on Thursday.

“I have always supported our popularly elected mayor, but as is plain from this notice of motion, he no longer has my support,” Walker said.

The vote of no confidence does not require Garwood to step down unless he chooses to.

In a statement issued on Friday, Garwood said he is “still processing what happened.”

“Unpublished from public comment and unprocessed from regulations. This is in no way a reflection on the events that have brought us here! I have learned, owned, apologised and taken responsibility for that,” the statement reads.

“I’m not a political, I’m a person. I see incredible potential and momentum in my hometown and have given it more than my all. I’m not sure that I can achieve that potential and make the desperately needed generational changes required. Perhaps I’m the one with no confidence.”

Tone Deaf has contacted the City of Launceston for comment.