Anything Dua Lipa can do, Cyndi Lauper can do just as well.

After Lipa brought out a whole host of local favourites at her recent Australian shows, including Troye Sivan, Vance Joy, and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Lauper copied that template by inviting Tones and I to join her on stage at the first show of her Australian tour last week.

The pop pair combined for a special duet of Lauper’s classic hit “Time After Time” in Melbourne, and Lauper took to social media after the show to relay her excitement: “Something I will never forget as long as I live. Singing with an absolute legend / icon strength among women. Wow,” she wrote.

Lauper followed that duet by bringing out alt-pop star MAY-A at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney last night (April 8th), with the pair performing another Lauper classic, “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”.

Watch footage of their duet below.

A Lauper co-sign is just the latest memorable moment in MAY-A’s steadily rising career. She’s played alongside Flume in the US and Australia, and topped the Hottest 100 with the electronic producer with their collaborative single, “Say Nothing”. MAY-A has previously opened for 5 Seconds of Summer, supported Wallows in the UK and Europe, and played some of the world’s biggest stages, including the iconic Coachella.

MAY-A released her second EP, ANALYSIS PARALYSIS, in 2023, which followed her 2021 debut, Don’t Kiss Ur Friends.

Lauper, meanwhile, has just two shows remaining on her Australian tour: at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre tomorrow night (April 10th) and Perth’s RAC Arena on Saturday, April 12th (see full details below).

This current tour is the final opportunity for Aussie fans to see Lauper live. With a career spanning over four decades, she’s become a pop culture icon, and leaves a profound legacy through her music and advocacy.

Cyndi Lauper Remaining Australian Tour Dates

