Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour‘ was always going to be a spectacle, but Melbourne got an extra treat when Australian pop sensation Tones and I joined Lauper on stage for a special duet of “Time After Time”.

Before Lauper even appeared, the night was already in full swing. A sizzle reel celebrating her legacy played across giant screens, and a shower of rainbow confetti set the tone for the evening.

Lauper kicked things off with “She Bop”, a rebellious nod to female pleasure that once scandalised censors. “Melbourne, how the hell are ya?” she greeted the crowd, flashing back to her early days in Australia and Japan, long before the US took notice. “You know, I was famous here – well, and Japan – before the United States.”

Across the night, Lauper’s trademark wit and storytelling were as much a part of the show as the music. Between deep cuts and fan-favourite hits, she shared tales of wild nights with Jon Stevens and Noiseworks, and the record exec who once dared to tell her to “just wear jeans and a T-shirt.”

Dressed in a dramatic Christian Siriano coat, Lauper honoured Prince with “When You Were Mine” and reflected on women’s rights before delivering a powerful “Sally’s Pigeons”. Then came “Time After Time”, and the crowd erupted as Tones And I stepped onto the stage. Looking visibly moved, she harmonised with Lauper, who encouraged her, “No matter what, keep doing what you’re doing, keep writing, keep writing, keep writing.”

You can watch the duet below.

Later, Tones and I posted on social media: “Something I will never forget as long as I live. Singing with an absolute legend / icon strength among women. Wow.”

The night ended with a polka-dotted “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”, featuring supporting act The Veronicas and a final, triumphant reminder: “Girls just wanna have their fundamental rights.”