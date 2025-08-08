Meg Washington is back with her first original album in five years.

Her fifth studio album, GEM, is out today via Batflower Records and ORiGiN Recordings, produced by Ben Edgar (Dope Lemon, Matt Corby, Angus & Julia Stone).

Described as “an intimate, future-facing record,” the album’s title is Washington’s name spelled backward, reflecting an emphasis on “beauty even in the face of darkness.”

Washington said, “This album is a message in a bottle; a record detailing the years I spent quietly alone on a deserted tropical island. Or was that a dream? It came from looking inward. It’s about finding something very precious within yourself.”

The album explores themes of nature, creativity, and self-determination through guitar arrangements and personal lyrics. It includes the single “Fine”, featuring Paul Kelly, as well as the tracks “Kidding” and “Shangri-La”.

Washington has been touring nationally since last month and announced three additional shows with a full band to support GEM.

The tour dates are: Melbourne on October 10th at MPAC, Monash University; Brisbane on October 25th at QPAC Playhouse; and Sydney on November 7th at City Recital Hall.

Tickets for these three shows go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 12th at 10am AEST via meganwashington.com

Meg Washington’s GEM is out now via Batflower Records and ORiGiN Recordings.

Meg Washington Australia Shows 2025