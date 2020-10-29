Download Festival has revealed 17 more bands to add to its stacked 2021 lineup, including Megadeth and Descendents.

The announcement today, October 29th, came after days of build-up. According to Kerrang, several huge bands were unveiled as participating in next year’s event. Download released a spooky Halloween-themed video to unveil the new bands.

Thrash legends Megadeth are the biggest reveal, with the band set to headline the second stage on Friday night. On the Sunday night, punk icons Descendents will be making their Download debut, headline the Avalanche stage.

It will be a busy day for Creeper’s Will Gould. His new side-project Salem will be playing the Avalanche stage on Saturday, mere hours before he’s due to play with his main band.

“Excited and humbled to announce that Salem will be performing at this year’s Download Festival,” Gould said. “Looking forward to staying out of the sun with you all in 2021.”

Renounced, Static Dress, The Skints, Northlane, Massive Wagons, Fire From The Gods, The Scratch, Monster Truck, Dead Poet Society, Ayron Jones and Uncured have also been added.

There’s almost too many great bands there. It’s going to take some organising to catch the performances of as many as possible at the festival.

The band’s announced today join an already heaving lineup. They join huge bands such as Biffy Clyro, System Of A Down, KISS, Deftones, Korn, Gojira, A Day To Remember to play the event.

KISS and System Of A Down were actually supposed to headline in 2020, alongside Iron Maiden. However, the music festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the 2020 festival’s place, Download launched Download TV, a virtual replacement for the cancelled event. That was the second best thing to actually being amongst the mud and mosh pits.

Download 2021 is scheduled to take place between June 4th-June 6th of next year, at Castle Donington. For tickets and more information, head here.

Check out ‘A very SPOOKY Download Festival Halloween Announcement’: