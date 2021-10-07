Meghan Trainor’s brother has claimed that she and her husband Daryl Sabara “poop together” and well, we guess romance isn’t dead after all.

Ryan Trainor made the bold claim when he was asked whether he wanted a relationship like his sister’s while speaking on the Why Won’t You Date Me? podcast.

“It’s way too much. I need my personal space… they poop together!” Ryan said (via Talent Recap).

Meghan, who was also a guest on the podcast, quickly explained that her bathroom has two toilets directly next to each other. Although this may sound like many peoples’ worst nightmare, it was a feature that she and Daryl specifically asked for.

“We just got a new house, and we did construction,” Meghan said.

“Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom there was one toilet. And a lot of times in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we gotta pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?’”

Meghan went on to reveal that while the contractor initially laughed at their request, they agreed to install the feature once they realised it wasn’t a joke.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

She continued on to share that while she and Daryl often go ‘number one’ together, they rarely ‘number two’ at the same time, which is certainly, ah, reassuring information.

Meghan married Daryl, an actor who starred in the Spy Kids film trilogy as a child, in 2018, and the pair welcomed their son Riley in February this year.

For more on this topic, check out the Pop and Film & TV Observers.

Check out Meghan Trainor’s ‘MARRY ME’ video featuring husband Daryl Sabara: