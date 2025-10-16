The Melbourne Cup Carnival is turning up the volume this November, with the Victoria Racing Club revealing its full, stacked entertainment lineup for The Elms Live Stage that could rival any summer festival.

Across four massive days, some of the biggest names in music, from Aussie icons to international heavyweights, will perform at Flemington — all included in the price of a general admission ticket.

Kicking things off on Howden Victoria Derby Day (November 1st), Australian rock legends ICEHOUSE will bring their four-decade-deep catalogue of hits to the stage. Fronted by Iva Davies, the ARIA Hall of Famers are set to deliver classics like “Great Southern Land”, “Crazy”, and “Hey Little Girl” — songs that have soundtracked generations of Australian life.

PNAU take over on Lexus Melbourne Cup Day (November 4th), bringing their technicolour dance anthems to the track fresh off global success with “Cold Heart” and “Chameleon”. Expect a high-energy show and a special performance for the Nine Network’s Cup broadcast, preceded by Melbourne DJ CYRIL to get the party started.

On Crown Oaks Day (November 6th), British superstar Craig David will headline in his only Melbourne show of 2025. The UK hitmaker behind “7 Days” and “Walking Away” will blend DJing, live vocals, and classic garage energy for a crowd-pleasing TS5 set.

Rounding out the week, FISHER will close out TAB Champions Stakes Day (November 8th) with an explosive set on the racetrack itself — a first for the event. The Grammy-nominated DJ and producer will be joined by his long-time mate Little Fritter, giving fans the rare chance to dance on the hallowed turf past the Winning Post.

VRC CEO Kylie Rogers said The Elms lineup represents everything the Melbourne Cup Carnival stands for: sport, fashion, food, culture and entertainment. “The Elms Live Stage will be the place for live music this November,” she said. “With an exceptional lineup of local and international acts curated with the support of the Mushroom Group, all for the price of a general admission ticket, it’s set to be a spectacular Cup Week.”

Mushroom Group CEO Matt Gudinski added that the collaboration continues a long partnership between the music powerhouse and the VRC. “The Melbourne Cup Carnival is always a highlight of the year, and we’re thrilled to once again partner with the VRC to deliver an exceptional lineup,” he said. “It’s great to see this iconic event continue to embrace live music.”

The 2025 Melbourne Cup Carnival runs November 1st–8th at Flemington Racecourse. Tickets and full event details are available via vrc.com.au.