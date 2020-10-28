The original bass guitarist of Metallica has revealed the ‘most disgusting song’ that the band ever recorded.

As per Ultimate-Guitar, Ron McGovney took to his official Twitter account to share his choice in a new post and it’s most certainly unexpected.

In the earlier years of Metallica, the heavy metal giants covered ‘So What’ by Anti-Nowhere League. It was released as a B-side to one of their greatest singles, ‘Sad But True’.

McGovney shared his thoughts about this cover by replying to the tweets of Metallica fans. He mentioned that James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich played the song again and again and again, despite being fully aware that McGovney detested it.

To really highlight how much he hates ‘So What’, he claimed that this is the most disgusting song Metallica ever recorded and admitted that he didn’t have fun while playing or hearing it during rehearsals.

“Most disgusting song Metallica ever recorded. James and Lars played the single over and over on my turntable even though they knew I hated it. Not fun times,” he explained.

McGovney hasn’t been part of Metallica for a long time. He was the original bass guitarist in the band for just over a year, from October 1981 until December 1982

McGovney had previously played in the band Leather Charm with his childhood friend Hetfield but his time in Metallica’s lineup was marked by trouble. They recorded several demos during their time together, including the Power Metal demo and the live No Life ‘Til Leather.

However, McGovney repeatedly clashed with both Ulrich and Mustaine, feeling that he wasn’t a respected member of the band. McGovney felt that he was merely there for money and transportation purposes. He was replaced by Cliff Burton, who played bass for the band until his untimely death in a bus crash in 1986.

Check out ‘So What’ by Metallica: