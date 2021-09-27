Fans at Louder Than Life were really treated to a show this weekend when Metallica played The Black Album in full from back to front.

The metal legends played a set at the Lousville, Kentucky festival on Sunday, September 26th, and really didn’t settle for any half measures. As per Consequence of Sound, they played their self-titled 1991 album, otherwise known as The Black Album, from back to front in honour of its 30th anniversary.

The band had already played a set on the Friday night at Louder Than Life although fans at that set were unlucky to not hear even just one song from The Black Album.

Sunday’s punters fared much better. After playing three tracks from other albums (‘Hardwired’, ‘The Four Horseman’, ‘Welcome Home (Sanitarium)’), a 30th anniversary The Black Album interlude was played, featuring video images of the band members.

It was then that Metallica dived right into their classic record, for some reason deciding to begin with its closing track, ‘The Struggle Within’, and work backwards. That cleverly meant ending with ‘Enter Sandman’, which probably went down a treat. For an encore, they came back out to play two further songs from other albums (‘Blackened’, ‘Creeping Death’).

The band’s Kirk Hammett also found time to jam with Judas Priest at Louder Than Life, performing a metal rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Green Manalishi’.

It’s been a good couple of months for Metallica and their fans. On the back of the 30th anniversary celebrations, The Black Album returned to the Billboard 200 Top 10.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

They also released a super-deluxe box set edition of the album alongside The Metallica Blacklist, a cool compilation featuring more than 50 covers by other admiring artists such as Miley Cyrus, Mac DeMarco, Elton John, and Phoebe Bridgers.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.

Check out Metallica at Louder Than Life: