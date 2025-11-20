Metallica fans really turned up for the band’s Australian Red Cross Lifeblood partnership.

The partnership encouraged more Aussies to roll up their sleeves by offering donors a limited-edition Metallica t-shirt at selected CBD donor centres.

The exclusive t-shirts, designed by the band’s iconic artist SQUINDO, were offered to donors over a two-week period in each capital city, including the week before and the week after each concert on the Australian leg of their world tour.

Announced today, Aussie Metallica fans helped Lifeblood set new blood donation records.

According to a press statement, donations rose a massive 77%, compared to a week before the collaboration started, with participating donor centres welcoming 8,800 donors in the first week alone.

The volume of donations doubled at each of the Sydney donor centres during the first week of their promotion period. The campaign also attracted just under 2,000 new donors to participating centres throughout the campaign period.

Other cities also showed huge support: Melbourne’s CBD donor recorded the most donations in a single week at any donor centre ever, with almost 2000 donations; Perth’s CBD donor centre recorded its best two weeks ever for blood donations, collecting more than 1800 donations and attracting 300 new donors; Brisbane collected the highest-ever blood donations over a two-week period, with 1160 donations made, including 150 new donors; and he Regent Donor Centre in Adelaide recorded its busiest week in five years.

So well done, Metallica fans!

Metallica’s Australian tour was filled with memorable moments, including the metal legends covering an Aussie classic, “Smoko” by The Chats, at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

The ‘M72 World Tour’ treated fans in every city to surprise covers of local acts, with Perth getting John Butler Trio’s “Zebra”, Adelaide hearing INXS’ “Need You Tonight” and The Angels’ “Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again”, and Melbourne receiving “Prisoner of Society” by The Living End.