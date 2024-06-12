Metallica are gearing up to deliver a groundbreaking virtual performance in Fortnite, becoming the video game’s latest big-name artist.

The announcement by Epic Games that Metallica will be featured in Fortnite’s Festival mode has set both the music and gaming community abuzz. Scheduled for June 22nd and 23rd, the event – titled “Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury.” – will see the iconic heavy metal band perform six of their hits.

When Metallica’s collaboration with Fortnite officially launches, several of the band’s songs including “Enter Sandman”, “Master of Puppets”, and “Ride The Lightning” will become playable in the game.

The initiative is part of Fortnite’s ongoing effort to blend musical artistry with interactive gaming experiences. Fortnite has previously hosted virtual concerts with artists like Marshmello, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, whose performances not only drew millions of viewers but also helped to pioneer the concept of in-game concerts.

Scott’s viral show was particularly helpful in popularising video game concerts and paved the way for Fortnite concerts from other artists such as J Balvin, and Kaskade.

The inclusion of Metallica, however, elevates this concept by integrating elements that go beyond the performance itself. Alongside the concerts, Season 4 of Fortnite will introduce Metallica-themed quests and collectibles such as outfits, further deepening the engagement between the music world and the gaming community.

Moreover, the introduction of a new game mode called “Battle Mode”, which will continue beyond Season 4, suggests that Fortnite is looking to make these musical integrations a permanent fixture of their universe.

In other Metallica news, the band made a significant mark during their recent concert in Munich, Germany, by performing “Inamorata” live for the first time.

The song, the longest in their repertoire, spans an impressive 11 minutes and featured on their 2023 album, 72 Seasons.

James Hetfield, Metallica’s frontman, introduced the song with notable enthusiasm, describing it as “one of my favourites” and humorously adding, “So I’m gonna like it.”