Metallica has gifted iconic Los Angeles street performer Sheriff Drumman with a new drum kit after his was stolen.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Drumman spent six years building his drum set that he played from the back of his truck.

They describe it as a massive rig: 13 pieces, including three snares, two bass drums (one of which boasts a double kick pedal) and a gargantuan ride cymbal. Behind the kit, his back against the tailgate of a cherry red Ford F-350.

“It means the world to me,” says Drumman. “Without drums, my life would have gone a completely different way. There’s no other way to say it. It’s my therapy, it’s my fun, it’s my life.”

During the pandemic, the musician became so popular he was performing up to six or seven gigs a day and charging $300 for each.

In December, both Drumman’s truck and drums were stolen leading to this emotional plea from the performer:

Though Drumman was reunited with his truck a few days later, the drums were gone.

As a result, Metallica stepped in.

A representative for the band informed Drumman that Metallica had a gift for him. A new drum kit.

“We can’t have Sheriff Drumman without drums”, the representative says. “So our friends at Metallica wanted to say ‘Here you go, my friend. Get back to drumming. This kit’s all for you’”

“Man, thank you guys so much,” says Drumman. “Thank you for taking the time and the resources to support and help what I do. I love you for that.”

In response, Metallica tweeted “We’re honored to be able to help out a fellow artist. Keep the music going, Sheriff Drumman!”