Metallica has teamed up with The Coda Collection to livestream their upcoming 40th anniversary concerts for free.

Taking place on December 17th and 19th at 9pm PT (4am AEDT), fans of the metal legends will be able to watch the special shows live from their home or on mobile via Amazon Music, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and Prime Video (with or without Prime on-demand viewing Membership).

And if you can’t make those times, the shows will then made available exclusively at The Coda Collection/Prime Video Channel for subsequent viewing next year.

“It’s almost here… our 40th anniversary celebration is right around the corner!,” the band said on their official website. “We’re looking forward to hitting the stage in San Francisco at Chase Center with so many of our friends visiting from around the globe those two nights next week.

While we wish each and every one of you could join us, we know you can’t all be in the house. So we’re incredibly excited to announce that our friends at Amazon will be streaming both shows live, as they happen, worldwide and for free!”

The band revealed the 40th anniversary livestreams are “just the beginning” of their collaboration with The Coda Collection, with a full slate of concert films, documentaries, and other things expected to follow throughout 2022.

Metallica also confirmed they’re teaming up with DJ Mode on Amazon Music to release “The Metallica Takeover.” “Our station will be available exclusively to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers and Prime members,” they said. “All set to a soundtrack of our album cuts, deep tracks, songs featured on The Metallica Blacklist, and some of our other favorite artists, there will also be exclusive interviews and other features giving listeners something unique each time they tune in.”

You can check out “The Metallica Takeover” now on Amazon Music by simply saying, “Alexa, play The Metallica Takeover” in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android or on Alexa-enabled devices.

Find out further information about Metallica 40th anniversary LIVE at the official Coda Collection website.

