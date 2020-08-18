Metallica has unveiled the latest instalment of their #MetallicaMondays series. The band have been rustling through the archives, unearthing entire performances and sharing them each Monday since the pandemic began.

The latest episode in the series is a huge one. The metal titans have shared their set from the earth-shattering Big 4 show at Yankee Stadium in 2011.

Over 2010 and 2011 Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax embarked on the Big 4 Tour. The Yankee Stadium performance, that took place on September 14th, 2011, was the last of the shows and was attended by a humble 42,000 fans.

The performance saw Metallica tear through an 18-song, career-spanning setlist. Featuring fan favourites like ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’, ‘Master of Puppets’, and ‘Enter Sandman’. The band also cracked off a blistering rendition of Motörhead’s “Overkill”, that saw them joined on stage with the other Big 4 bands.

During every #MetallicaMondays stream, the band is accepting donations to its All Within My Hands foundation. The program aims to provide meals, personal protection equipment, and aid to band crews who are out of work amid the pandemic, read more here.

Check out Metallica perform Live at Yankee Stadium:

Metallica Setlist September 14th, 2011

‘Creeping Death’ ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’ ‘Fuel’ ‘Ride the Lightning’ ‘Fade to Black’ ‘Cyanide’ ‘All Nightmare Long’ ‘Sad But True’ ‘Welcome Home’ (Sanitarium) ‘Orion’ ‘One’ ‘Master of Puppets’ ‘Blackened’ ‘Nothing Else Matters’ ‘Enter Sandman’ ‘Overkill’ (Motörhead cover) – Featuring Kerry King, Dave Lombardo, Gary Holt, David Ellefson, Chris Broderick, Shawn Drover, Scott Ian, Rob Caggiano, Frank Bello, Charlie Benante, and Joey Belladonna ‘Battery’ ‘Seek and Destroy’

In other news, Metallica recently announced ambitious plans to hit the stage for their first performance of the year with a social distance-abiding drive-in theatre spectacle.

Tickets are reportedly $US 115 per vehicle (up to six people), with each ticket including four digital downloads of Metallica’s forthcoming S&M2, the live album recorded over two nights in September with the San Francisco Symphony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 1999 collaboration.