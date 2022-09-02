A recent study has surveyed over one thousand people to find out which song has the most regularly misheard lyrics, and a Metallica track has taken out the top spot.

The study, which was conducted by Wordfinder, found that the No. 1 most often misheard was Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’, with 70% of words often sung incorrectly.

The critically acclaimed Metallica track was followed by ‘The Motto’ by Drake, ‘7 Rings’ by Ariana Grande, ‘Sex On Fire’ by Kings of Leon, ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ by The Beatles, ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ by Nirvana, and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ by Queen.

The study also found that metal and R&B were listed as the genres that were the most likely to be misheard, and that The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger was named the singer who was the hardest to understand.

And, if you already thought ‘Enter Sandman’ was hard to understand, then you’ve probably got no chance of singing the lyrics when it’s played backwards – a feat the band once accomplished at rehearsals.

A clip captured in 2013 resurfaced online showing Metallica jamming out to ‘Enter Sandman’ backwards at rehearsal. The clip features James Hetfield attempting “to sing a line backward in the mic,” to which he added with a laugh, “could’ve been different!”

‘Enter Sandman’ is arguably one of Metallica’s biggest hits and was the opening track and lead single from their self-titled fifth album, released in 1991.

The iconic song even inspired a creative rendition when a YouTuber banged out the classic with nothing but a drum kit and two shapely dildos.

Taking to YouTube, metal fan and cover-maker 66Samus decided to spice up the usual ‘Enter Sandman’ by Metallica cover by introducing the sex toys as make shift drum sticks.

Watch Metallica play ‘Enter Sandman’ backwards: