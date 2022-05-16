MGK has sparked pregnancy – and wedding – rumours after dedicating a song calling Megan Fox his “wife” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and dedicating a song to their “unborn baby”

The 32-year-old rapper, real name Colson Baker, was performing on stage at the awards in Vegas when he announced the dedication for his new track ‘Twin Flame’.

“I wrote this song for my wife,’ he said, and shortly after he added, ‘And this is for our unborn child.”

“I cannot kiss you yet, you’re magic/ So I’ll just stare at you instead,” are some of the lyrics to the song.

The dedication was particularly perplexing to fans because Baker ad Fox are engaged but haven’t publicly revealed that they are married. Furthermore, the pair have not announced that they are pregnant.

“People in the audience turned to each other perplexed and said, ‘Wife?” A source told E! News about the general reaction to the awards revelation.

In a recent interview, Baker and Fox revealed that ‘Twin Flame’ is a special song for them.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I wrote this song two years ago exactly today, played it for her. It’s just all the trip. It’s all meant to be,” Baker said. ‘It’s really cool because it’s a Lunar eclipse tonight. It’s a full moon. It’s her birthday tomorrow.” Fox added that there’s a “really special secret meaning to the song.”

Fox shares three children with ex Brian Austin Green, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9. Baker has a daughter, Casie Colson Baker, 12, with ex Emma Cannon.

Fox and MGK started dating in May 2020 and the news of their engagement became public in January 2022. Shortly after the pair got engaged, MGK revealed that the engagement ring had a rather weird and painful feature.

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts” he explained in an interview with Vogue, before adding, “love is pain.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.