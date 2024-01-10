Machine Gun Kelly’s wild new signature guitar is dividing the internet.

The Razor Blade is the musician’s third signature model with California-based guitar company Schecter, and the design delivers exactly what the name suggests: a solid basswood body carved into the shape of a blade, with a metallic scratchplate covering the entire top to give the impression it is made of solid metal.

Initially, the design was so confronting people compared it to mock-ups from comedy guitar brand Chibson – who have been quick to respond with a post of their own.

Many commenters suggest the model is fitting for a rocker like Judas Priest or Pantera’s ‘Dimebag’ Darrell than rapper-turned-singer MGK, and while some suggested “boycotting” the company for approving the product in the first place, MGK fans on X/Twitter were quick to defend the new design.

Clips circulating on the platform show MGK – real name Colson Baker – showing fans the new axe and revealing its design is an homage to a lyric from his 2020 album Tickets To My Downfall.

“It’s kind of an ode to Tickets To My Downfall, the line on ‘Title Track’ and also an ode to my 20s and all the crazy times that I had,” he tells fans, referring to the lyric, “I use a razor to take off the edge.”

Machine Gun Kelly on his signature Schecter guitar Razor Blade: "It's kind of an ode to Tickets To My Downfall, the line on title track and also an ode to my 20s and all the crazy times that I had" shop 🪒: https://t.co/spz2qxhnLX https://t.co/lfOXNM5c1i pic.twitter.com/ytKo05VKLL — julia 🍤 (@mgkmagic) January 8, 2024

The guitar itself features a single bridge humbucker with a volume knob, which gives a nod to the OG of pop punk signature guitars – Fender’s Tom DeLonge Stratocaster – but offers a little more tonal flexibility with a Schecter Pasadena Plus.

Essentially, the spec mirrors MGK’s original Schecter signature PT, which rated highly amongst critics, with the addition of some extra features like a single toggle switch, which is actually a kill switch, for some Tom Morello-style stutters.

MGK has previously clapped back at claims he was performing with his signature guitar’s kill switch ‘engaged’.

“I only play my guitar live,” he said, showing the switch could be “reverse engineered”.