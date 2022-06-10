MGK is set to perform at a Houston Toyota Center tomorrow night as part of his first-ever arena tour, and last minute tickets are available for just $US 10.00 each.

American ticket vendor Tick Pick have shared the dirt-cheap prices to see MGK live in action.

“You can go to the MGK concert tomorrow in Houston for $10,” they tweeted, alongside a diagram showing a section of seats available for the bargain price.

Followers took to the comments section to poke fun at how cheap the tickets are.

“Only $10 ??? Eminem really ruined this man’s career,” one person wrote, referencing MGK’s ongoing feud with Eminem. Another rebutted, “Em gave him a career, his attempt at pop-punk killed it.” One more wrote, “Why would I waste $10 like that?”

You can go to the MGK concert tomorrow in Houston for $10 pic.twitter.com/pE1gq0yh7t — TickPick (@TickPick) June 9, 2022

MGK recently drew criticism when an old video resurfaced showing him making creepy sexual comments about 17 year old Kendall Jenner.

The video in question was an interview that took place in 2013 with Fuse and saw the interviewer ask Machine Gun Kelly who his first celebrity crush was.

“I don’t care who my first celebrity crush was ’cause right now it’s Kendall Jenner. God damn I’ve said that so many motherfucking times, I hope that I’m snagging that. Don’t let me move to LA. Oof, I’m finding her,” MGK replied.

Jenner was 17 at the time, and the interviewer asked MGK if he was counting the days until the model turned 18. In America the legal age of sexual consent is 18.

MGK replied saying he’s “not waiting til she’s 18.”

He added: “I’ll go now,” he says. “I’m 23 dog I’m not like a creepy age you know. I’m 23, she’s 17, and she’s a celebrity, there is no limits right there.”

Unfortunately, MGK didn’t stop there, either. He continued to speak about the 17-year-old in a very derogatory way. “I don’t care. Say what you want man. If Kendall Jenner was in your bedroom naked and you’re 50, you’re going,” he said.

