Miley Cyrus has announced that her long-awaited new album, Plastic Hearts, finally has a release date this November.
As per Pitchfork, the singer announced on Thursday, October 22nd, that her seventh studio album, titled Plastic Hearts, will be dropping next month.
It comes three years after her last full-length record, Younger Now. She hasn’t been absent that long though, releasing the EP She Is Coming in 2019.
In a statement, the star explained the process behind the album. “If you’re reading this… know that I f—ing love and appreciate you on the deepest level. I began this album over 2 years ago,” Cyrus wrote. “Just when I thought the body of work is finished it was ALL erased. Including most of the music’s relevance.
Because EVERYTHING had changed. Nature did what I now see as a favor [and] destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes.” (Cyrus’ Malibu home with then-fiancé Liam Hemsworth burned down in the 2018 California wildfires.)
“My collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals/computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time,” she continued. “But it never felt right to release ‘my story’ (each record being a continual autobiography) with a HUGE chapter missing.
What a journey it is to be a Cyrus fan. From the teenaged Hannah Montana, there were the early pop efforts (‘Party In The U.S.A.’ anyone?), then the raunchy Bangerz era, followed by the weird and experimental time of Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz. This year, ‘Rockstar Miley’ has been born and it may be her finest incarnation yet. Sporting a truly wonderful and stylish mullet to make any Aussie proud, she’s blown listeners away with her covers of classics such as Blondie’s ‘Heart of Glass’ and The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’.
Both of those will be included in the tracklist for Plastic Hearts, alongside 12 original tracks. If the lead single, ‘Midnight Sky’, is also anything to go by, sultry rock is going to dominate the record.
Plastic Hearts is scheduled to be released on November 27th.