Miley Cyrus has announced that her long-awaited new album, Plastic Hearts, finally has a release date this November.

As per Pitchfork, the singer announced on Thursday, October 22nd, that her seventh studio album, titled Plastic Hearts, will be dropping next month.

It comes three years after her last full-length record, Younger Now. She hasn’t been absent that long though, releasing the EP She Is Coming in 2019.

In a statement, the star explained the process behind the album. “If you’re reading this… know that I f—ing love and appreciate you on the deepest level. I began this album over 2 years ago,” Cyrus wrote. “Just when I thought the body of work is finished it was ALL erased. Including most of the music’s relevance.

Because EVERYTHING had changed. Nature did what I now see as a favor [and] destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes.” (Cyrus’ Malibu home with then-fiancé Liam Hemsworth burned down in the 2018 California wildfires.)