On Friday, October 16th, Miley Cyrus will bring the iconic MTV Unplugged series to her backyard for a performance that’ll see Cyrus tackle a number of classic tracks and original songs.

The performance will see Cyrus cover songs by Britney Spears, The Cardigans, Pearl Jam and more. This marks the pop juggernauts second appearance on the series, following her previous Unplugged performance back in 2014.

Cyrus has always been a reigning queen of covers but these past few weeks have really been a testament to her craft as a musical chameleon. Winning over legions of fans with her searing takes on classics like Blondie’s ‘Heart of Glass’ and Hall & Oates’ ‘Maneater’.

MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions will premiere on Saturday, October 17th at 10 am.

Until then, why not take a moment to reflect on Miley Cyrus’ covers of days past. We put together a list of our favourite covers, from ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ to a Joan Jett, Laura Jane Grace collaboration on The Replacements classic ‘Androgynous’.

In other news, Cyrus recently revealed that her forthcoming record will draw inspiration from a broad musical palette, from Britney Spears to Metallica.

In an interview with French radio station NRJ, Cyrus revealed, “I think the first single comes with a lot of pressure because it does kind of show everyone where you’re going. But again, in my sets, I cover Britney Spears to Metallica. So my record will be reflective of who I am, which is just kind of all different pieces of inspiration and influence.”