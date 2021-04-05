Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Miley Cyrus has blessed our ears by performing not one, but two blistering Queen covers at the NCAA Final Four basketball tournament.

That’s right, Cyrus took to the stage to share her renditions of both ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ and ‘We Will Rock You’.

It seems covers were the theme of the night, as Cyrus also performed ‘Heart of Glass’ by Blondie and ‘American Woman’ by The Guess Who during her seven-song set.

On top of that, she also played originals including ‘We Can’t Stop’ and ‘Wrecking Ball’.

It’s safe to say that Cyrus has truly taken a shine to performing rock covers, given that she’s shared several unique takes on some classics.

Along with her now-iconic rendition of ‘Heart of Glass’, she has also covered the likes of Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac, Bikini Kill and Nine Inch Nails.

As if that wasn’t enough, Cyrus is also planning to release an album consisting entirely of Metallica covers.

Although many of the finer details about the album remain under wraps, she revealed back in January that a number of stars feature in her version of ‘Nothing Else Matters’.

“I did a Metallica cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ featuring Elton John on piano, I’ve got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith; so many all-stars in this band. I’m so excited about this collaboration,” she told Capital FM.

“I mean, having Elton John and Metallica and me … I love when ingredients don’t quite fit. Or it seems like a concoction that no one would ever put together, and you gotta have someone like [the song’s producer Andrew] Watt that will take that risk,” she said.

Check out Miley Cyrus performing ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ and ‘We Will Rock You’ by Queen: