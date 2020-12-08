Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Miley Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Rock Albums Chart, beating out acts like AC/DC and Smashing Pumpkins.

After much anticipation, Miley Cyrus released her rock-front album, Plastic Hearts, in November earlier this year. If there were any questions about the former Disney-starlet’s ability to carry a genre such as rock — after the string of widely acclaimed performances and covers throughout this year — they have been put to rest now.

Cyrus is the fourth woman this year to score a No. 1 on the chart. Earlier this year, Fiona Apple’s Fetch The Bolt Cutters, Hayley Williams’ Petals For Armor, and Alanis Morrissette’s Such Pretty Forks in The Road all hit No. 1.

This is also the first time in 8 years that four women have scored the top position on the traditionally male-dominated chart.

Cyrus beat out AC/DC’s Power Up, which had been nestled into the top position for two weeks. Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts is among the few new releases on the chart, along with Smashing Pumpkins’ CYR, Billie Joe Armstrong’s No Fun Mondays, and Hatebreed’s Weight of the False Self.

Plastic Hearts also has Cyrus share space with some stellar names, including Joan Jett, Stevie Nicks, Billy Idol, and others.

Cyrus announced her new album earlier in October through a passionate message.

“If you’re reading this… know that I f–king love and appreciate you on the deepest level,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole f–king life. But no one checks an ego like life itself.”

“Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed.” she said.

Check out ‘Prisoner’ by Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: