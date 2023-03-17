Sydney’s Miramar are making waves in the electropop scene with their new single ‘EAST’.

The track, which was released on March 10th, combines stunning, expansive beauty with gritty breakbeats straight out of the 90s. And as if that wasn’t enough, the band dropped their debut music video alongside the single.

Since their formation in 2020, the three-piece outfit has been tearing up stages all across New South Wales. Their first show was headlining the main stage at the iconic Factory Theatre in Marrickville, and they’ve since gone on to support the likes of Ivey, Mel Blue, and Juno Mamba. Currently, they’re in the middle of their Club Miramar residency at Meraki Arts Bar, playing three consecutive Fridays in February.

But how did this powerhouse trio come together? It all started during their time at university, when they met and decided to enter the triple j DIY Supergroup competition. From there, Miramar hit the ground running and haven’t looked back since.

If you’re a fan of captivating electropop and breakbeats that transport you back to the glory days of the 90s, then Miramar’s upcoming single ‘EAST’ is definitely one to check out.

"It was about time we wrote a song that reflects some of the other parts of our personalities; the moodier, more dramatic sides," Miramar's Sam Langley says of their new track. To celebrate their new single, we caught up with Miramar as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about their lives and music.

How did your artist name come about?

In lockdown 2020 we were all living together in Maroubra, and Triple J had announced their first Unearthed Supergroup competition. We needed a name for our band so that we could upload a track for the competition, so we walked up to the shops to get some drinks to get the creative juices flowing. On the way we walked by a sign that said “Miramar” and thought, well that’s a cool name – job done!

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

EDM Bangaz !!!

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

Our new single, ‘EAST’, is pretty dramatic and existential for a dance track. The lyrics explore the idea of feeling lost, and that no matter which direction you go in your life, the result is always the same – which is a very overwhelming place to be in mentally. We wanted the production to reflect that as well, so it starts out a bit more sparse and unnerving and morphs into a full blown instrumental breakdown, which reflects the rising tide of anxiety as you go further down that rabbit hole.

This track is probably our most ambitious but is certainly very authentic and true to how we felt during writing. It’s a pretty stark contrast to our first single ‘Smoke Machine’ which we wrote way back in 2019, which is about how happy we were when we were enjoying live music. It’s interesting to see how the last few years have impacted how we’re thinking and what realities we feel are worth exploring.

What do you love about your hometown?

Being from Port Macquarie, we absolutely love the beach! Coincidentally, Miramar actually means ‘ocean view’ or something similar, which was one of the reasons we picked it!

Career highlight so far?

There’s been a few but I think the first is always the special one – and our first highlight was when we released our first track in 2020 and heard it a few days later playing on Triple J. That’s when we realised that we should commit to the project and really go for it, and sort of put us on the path we’re on today.

Fave non-music hobby?

Tough to say, since we started Miramar most of us have worked full time (Sam as an engineer, Rosh as a production coordinator and Matt as a television series set assistant) so music has always been our main hobby/side-hustle. Hopefully music will be our main game soon though, and then we can focus on finding new hobbies!

What’s on your dream rider?

Espresso martiniiiiiiis and soda water. Lots of soda water.

Dream music collaboration?

Chemical Brothers. They’ve just been such innovators for so long, we’d want to work with them just so we could see what direction they’re heading next!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

We would just be happy to be able to live off music by then, although ideally we would also be on the international festival circuit and playing world tours, big clubs in Europe etc etc.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

For Rosh, it’s Dreams by Fleetwood Mac, Matt’s pick is Love on Top by Beyonce and Sam would do Killing in the Name Of by RATM because he can’t sing to save his life.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

It’s a bit of a cliche but just to be authentic. Some of our earlier songs were released more with objectives in mind than as a way for us to express ourselves and the way we are feeling. There’s no wrong way to do things in music, but if you approach any creative process that clinically then it’s always just going to lack the authenticity that helps people really engage with it.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

For Sam and Rosh: birds – Rosh has a pet budgie called Winston and Sam knows every Australian bird in the bird book. Matt is obsessed with the Office – has rewatched about 10 times and still cries every time Michael leaves.