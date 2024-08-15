Miss Kaninna announced a new EP and headline tour of Australia

The Melbourne-via-Tasmania artist will drop her highly anticipated debut EP, KANINNA, on September 20th, before embarking on a run of shows along the east coast at the end of November (see full dates below).

Following acclaimed singles like “Blak Britney” and “Push Up,” Miss Kaninna’s debut EP is one of the most fascinating projects in Australian music this year.

The EP reflects the music Miss Kaninna grew up listening to and loving, from hip-hop to rap, R&B to pop, with flourishes of Afrobeats, Amapiano, and more global musical influences thrown in for good measure.

Despite it being her first full project, Miss Kaninna was initially hesitant to self-title her EP.

“I had other names circling in my head but none of them really felt right,” the Yorta Yorta, Dja Dja Wurrung, Kalkadoon and Yirendali artist reveals.

“This being my first body of work as an artist I wanted to name it something I can be proud of and look back at in years time and still feel a connection to it. That’s when I realised it had to be my name. Since releasing music, people often ask me ‘what my real name is’ which is so funny because my name is so unique that people must think it’s made up.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“As a child I was given a nickname because people either couldn’t be bothered learning how to say my name – or were just racist. A lot of the time when I introduced myself people would say, ‘Do you have an easier name I can call you,’ which really affected my identify and made me ashamed of my name.

“Now as a young adult I find empowerment in reclaiming my name and make sure people make an effort to say it right. This is why it was so important to name the EP KANINNA – it’s my name and you will know my power.”

Accompanying the EP announcement is Miss Kaninna’s new single “Dawg in Me,” which displays a typically fuck-around-and-find-out mentality from the assured artist.

“I’m so sick of people testing me. I’ve had a lot of confrontation with people in regards to human rights – my own human rights, basic fucking human rights,” Miss Kaninna says. “People really kind of push my buttons and I’m like, you know, pretty ruthless. So if you want to actually come away from the computer screen and come and say it to my face, let’s go. My favourite part is the bridge as well – I love how fucking crazy I sound. I sound like a crazy bitch – that sounds sick.”

Listen to “Dawg in Me” below.

Following the release of her debut EP, Miss Kaninna will celebrate the project at shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney this November. Tickets to her debut headline tour go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 20th via the artist’s official website (sign up for the pre-sale here).

Miss Kaninna’s “Dawg in Me” is out now. KANINNA EP is out September 20th via Soul Has no Tempo (pre-save/pre-order here).

Miss Kaninna 2024 Headline Australian Tour

Ticket information available via misskaninna.com

November 23rd

Howler, Melbourne, VIC

November 29th

Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane, QLD

November 30th

The Lansdowne, Sydney, NSW