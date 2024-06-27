It took half the year but Miss Kaninna, one of the hottest rising stars in Australian music, has released her first single of 2024.

“Push Up” brings the Yorta Yorta, Dja Dja Wurrung, Kalkadoon and Yirendali artist’s solky singing voice to the fore, with producer Jacob Farah (Dean Brady, KYE) helping to bring Amapiano and Afrobeats influences to Miss Kaninna’s sound.

The single was inspired by Miss Kaninna’s momentous move from Lutruwita to Naarm in 2022.

“Enjoying meeting new people, feeling good about myself and being free in my sexuality, not being worried about what other people think,” she says. “‘Push Up’ is a really good introduction to the range and the diversity in my music – and it was just such a fun song to make.

“I’ve always been a singer, but some people don’t know that I make that kind of music. You’re getting to know me more, coming and stepping closer to me. It’s about being really fluid, not worrying about labels or genders or anything like that, love is free and we love who we want – being ourselves 100% is so important.

Miss Kaninna also has high praise for her production partner.

“Working with Jacob has been an incredible experience – as two Black artists, we wanted to deliver music that has the potential to stand up against international acts, music that feels good, music for our communities and music we wanna listen to,” she adds.

“Push Up” is just Miss Kaninna’s third official single, following the acclaimed 2023 double whammy of “Pinnacle Bitch” and “Blak Britney”.

Before the festival met an untimely demise, we named Miss Kaninna as one of five acts not to miss at Splendour in the Grass 2024.

“Miss Kaninna is at the forefront of the Australian R&B scene. Her self-described “anti-establishment anthem”, ‘Blak Britney’, blends pop, rap, and R&B into a fiery and ferocious energy. Having already won over festival crowds at Party in the Paddock, MONA FOMA, and A Festival Called PANAMA, her live performances are not to be missed at Splendour,” we wrote.

Miss Kaninna has plenty of other shows to showcase her music at, including an appearance at Spin Off Festival next month. She also features on the Listen Out 2024 lineup.

Miss Kaninna’s “Push Up” is out now via Soul Has No Tempo.