Missy Higgins recently sat down with Abbie Chatfield on the It’s A Lot podcast following the release of her first new album in six years, The Second Act, on September 6th.

The ARIA Award-winning singer-songwriter behind beloved tracks like “Scar” and “The Special Two” didn’t hold back when discussing the unrealistic expectations placed on her by her record label during the height of her career.

Reflecting on the making of her 2007 single “Where I Stood,” she recalled how her team wanted her to “sex it up” for the US market. “They wanted me to look prettier, sex it up a bit,” she explained.

“I was adamant I wanted to wear shorts, but they said, ‘No, she’s wearing a dress. She’s absolutely not allowed to wear shorts.’ I was livid.”

It wasn’t just her appearance that was scrutinised—her sexuality became a topic that the media couldn’t seem to leave alone. At a time when discussions about queerness were still seen as taboo, Higgins was constantly under the spotlight, even as she was still figuring things out for herself.

“I didn’t want to be talking to fucking journalists about whether I was gay or bi,” Higgins revealed to Chatfield. “I was like, ‘Am I gay, am I bi? Should I even put a label on this at all?’ It just felt very sacred in a way and not something that I wanted to talk publicly about yet.”

Despite wanting to keep her personal life private, Higgins eventually felt pressured to address the speculation head-on. “I made a statement that I was bisexual because I just felt so hounded by every single journalist,” she said.

“I felt like in every interview, they were trying to trick me into using pronouns for my songs. Every single question felt like going into battle.”

Higgins pointed out how the intense focus on her sexuality reflected the industry’s attitude at the time. “Back then, it really did feel like a scoop—’Who’s hiding their sexuality?’ Record companies were scared. They used to tell people to hold on to that information as long as they possibly could. It’s hard to imagine now.”

Today, Higgins finds hope in seeing how the landscape has shifted. “Kids coming up today are so comfortable saying, ‘I’m fluid in every way—gender fluid, sexuality fluid.’ If I was coming up now, I think I’d be the same.”

As Higgins is set to be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame later this year, she continues to inspire with her authenticity and artistic integrity. She’s also gearing up for a special encore performance at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt on December 1st, as part of ‘The Second Act Tour’, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of her debut album The Sound of White.

As well as this, Missy will make an appearance at A Day on the Green in Mount Cotton, Bowral, and Barossa Valley in November and December.

Listen to Missy Higgins on It’s A Lot below.