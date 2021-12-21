The mother of rapper Drakeo the Ruler, who died after he was stabbed on Saturday backstage at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival in California, has said she will sue over her son’s death.

Drakeo the Ruler – real name Darrell Wayne Caldwell – was allegedly stabbed in the neck during an altercation. He was rushed to hospital and confirmed dead the following day.

Mother of the 28 year old rapper, Darrylene Corniel, spoke to Rolling Stone about her son’s death.

“He was hit in his neck. I saw him when I went to the hospital. They said it’s a homicide, so I wasn’t able to hug him or kiss him or anything like that. I had to look at him through a window,” Corniel said during the interview.

“I need this to be out there. I need people to know. And I do want justice for my son. And I do believe that justice will be served,” she added. “I will not rest until justice is served.”

Prior to the interview, the specific details surrounding Caldwell’s death were unclear. However, Corniel said that, according to witnesses she spoke to, a large group of people arrived at once and surrounded Caldwell and his brother.

“They said there were, like, 40 to 60 people,” Corniel told the publication. “Everything just happened so quickly,” she said. “They started trying to jump them.”

“He was trying to fight, but when he turned around, he could see his brother with blood gushing out of him. He was like, ‘Did they stab you?’ It was like, there were so many of them.”

While the above is an account of what Corniel believes what happened, at the time of publishing she was still awaiting her formal interview with investigators. However, Corniel did tell the publication that she believes that venue security failed to do their job properly.

“We plan to sue,” she said. “This happened backstage at an event. Someone has to be held accountable.”

The concert was put on by Live Nation, the same company behind the tragic Astroworld Festival.

