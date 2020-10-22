Back in 1984, three titans of the rock world — AC/DC, Van Halen, and Mötley Crüe— joined forces on the mammoth Monsters of Rock Tour.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee reminisced on one of the stranger goings-on of the tour experience. An incident that resulted in Van Halen nearly kick Crüe of the tour over their propensity to bite people — to the point where blood was drawn.

“Motley had this thing we would do if we really loved you: Some people high-five, other people hug. We would bite you,” recalled Lee.

At some point during the tour, Mötley vocalist Vince Neil approached Eddie Van Halen and gave him a good ol’ fashion chomp.

“Vince went over and just chomped on Eddie, and Eddie was so mad. He was like, ‘What the [expletive] is wrong with you?’” Lee continued.

“He wasn’t very receptive to it. I bit Malcolm Young [of AC/DC], and he hated it, too. We did that for a couple of years until we were either over it or realized it might be a little dangerous.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tommy Lee mused on the loss of Eddie Van Halen.

“I’m still in shock about that. Three weeks ago, I was hanging out with Sammy Hagar and he didn’t mention anything about it. I assumed he had gotten the cancer taken out, and he was on the up and up. But man, what a sad thing.

“We literally lost one of the most innovative, incredible guitar players of our time. By far.”

On October 16th, Tommy Lee released his third solo studio album, Andro, and there’s plenty more where that came from. Earlier this year, Lee revealed that he had penned a whole new album whilst in quarantine.