Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil is reportedly “home and resting” after he broke his ribs in a concert fall while performing at a Tennessee rock festival.

Vince was performing ‘Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)’ during a solo gig at the Monsters on the Mountain festival at LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, when he disappeared from view.

Later in the set bass player, Dana Strum explained to the audience that Neil was hurt.

“The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” Strum said. “He can’t breathe and he’s gonna get dealt with medically.”

“Now that sucks for us and him. He was so excited to be here. He lives in Tennessee,” he added.

Luckily, Vince is said to now be home following the incident, with Mötley Crüe’s social media page reassuring fans that, despite a few broken ribs, Vince was on the mend and will still join them on tour next year.

“Vince is back home and resting after breaking a few ribs on Friday night,” they wrote. “Our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery and ready to rock in ’22!!” the post read.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

According to TMZ, the ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ hitmaker fell between a gap between the speaker and the stage that he hadn’t noticed, but he was able to get back on his feet with the help of a member of security staff before seeking medical treatment.

Following the fall, one of the hosts of the music festival, Eddie Trunk, shared some information about the incident on Twitter.

“Get well @thevinceneil! Vince slipped and fell off the stage tonight at Monsters on the Mountain here in Pigeon Forge. Vince had been moving & singing great before the accident. He’s at hospital now getting care & X Rays. More when I hear. Get well VN!” he wrote.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Video footage of Vince Neil falling off stage and breaking his ribs: