Motley Crue reportedly earned a brain-tingling nine-figure sum for their recent The Stadium Tour of North America.

According to Billboard, the tour sold 1.3 million tickets, and earned USD $173.5 million so far (approximately AUD $260 million).

Mötley Crüe headlined The Stadium Tour alongside Def Leppard. The tour consisted of 35 shows and ran from June 16th 2022 until September 9th, 2022.

While The Stadium Tour has technically finished, Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott has said that the tour will recommence in Europe.

“I can’t reveal when or where it will happen because I haven’t been told that it’s okay to say anything yet,” Elliott told Classic Rock. “But the second that information is cleared, Classic Rock will know about it.”

“One gig is absolutely confirmed so far, and we’re looking at a second one in a different city. There will be another in Dublin, and loads around Europe. Some of them will just be festivals [with different bands], but others will be what we’re currently doing here in North America.”

The tour was the first for Motley Crue since they signed an agreement in 2014 called the “cessation of touring” which prevented them from ever touring as a band again.

However, in 2019 the four band members reneged on the deal, citing the popularity of their 2019 Netflix biographical screenplay The Dirt as the reason, calling it a game changer that made the deal “off the table because a whole new generation of Crüeheads are relentless in demanding” a reunion.

Since the deal was agreed upon, the band has played sporadic events but hadn’t reunited for a world tour together. That was until The Stadium Tour.

Motley Crue Bassist Nikki Sixx recently told ET Online in a recent interview that it was actually his influence that encouraged Tommy Lee to head back out on tour with the band.

“Tommy does other stuff, and I do other stuff, and I remember getting the phone call from management [about the stadium tour], and I was like, ‘No,’” Sixx told ET Online .

“And they go, ‘You haven’t even heard what I have to say.’” The idea of another arena tour felt like “a lot of work” and didn’t interest him. “[A]nd then they were like, ‘No, not eight arenas, eight stadiums,’ and I was like, ‘Let me call Tommy.’”

He added: “I was like, ‘Hey, dude, they’re talking about us touring,’ and he’s like, ‘No.’ Because we wanted to … stand by what we said … [T]hen it was 16 and 36 [shows] … and there’s, what, another 120 next year and the year after that; so, we’re grateful we said yes.”