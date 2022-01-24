Mötley Crüe’s bassist Nikki Sixx has spoken about his mission to stay sober with Fox News.

“I love being sober for many reasons,” says Sixx. “Somebody told me recently, ‘Man you look pretty good with everything you’ve been through.”

“It was a journey. I was six years sober. Didn’t quite get it. I mean, I got it, but I slipped and went out one day and then I was four years sober. And then I slipped.”

“I didn’t want to go back and forth. I checked myself into rehab 20 years ago because I wanted to get it. And then I wanted to pass that message on. I want them to see what recovery can look like.”

Sixx detailed his many instances of substance abuse in his book The Heroin Diaries: A Year In The Life Of A Shattered Rock Star, labeling himself as “a man who was so hooked on heroin and cocaine he had to die twice before he began to contemplate a more positive lifestyle.”

Sixx dates his patterns of behaviour all the way back to when he was six years old and his stepdad had him take a puff from a joint and drink some Jack Daniels. From that moment, Sixx said his “whole world changed… Everything in [his] life became about chasing that feeling.”

His most infamous incident was his heroin overdose on December 23, 1987, when Sixx was clinically dead for two minutes.

Reportedly, Sixx woke up in an ambulance with two adrenaline syringes in his chest and a paramedic yelling “No one’s going to die in my f***ing ambulance.”

“After I got clean years ago, I spent a lot of time digging into my life,” continued Sixx. “My family therapist told me something cool. I was talking to him about how important it is to be sober, being a great parent. I tell him, “I got it right.” And he goes, “You will screw your kids up.” I said, “What do you mean?” And he goes, “We all screw our kids up.”

Many of Sixx’s escapades can be seen in Netflix’s The Dirt.

Watch the trailer below!