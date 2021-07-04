Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx has celebrated reaching the milestone of 20 years of sobriety, a wonderful achievement.

As per Loudwire, Sixx shared his happiness with the notable anniversary by posting a lengthy message on Instagram. “Some people will try an kick you in the nuts, steal your money, stab you in the back, guaranteed to let you down, sabotage yer life, not believe in you and gossip that you’ll never make a day without drugs or alcohol,” he started. “And do you know what you’re gonna do? YOU’RE GONNA STAY SOBER ONE DAY AT A TIME.”

He continued: “You are the miracle, the one that breaks the addiction chain, the one who is a living amens. The one who has altered your family history. You will live in gratitude for those that never thought you’d stay sober or make it out alive BECAUSE THEY MADE YOU STRONGER and you know how to forgive assholes.

And when you see people who are still suffering / treading water or gasping for air, be sure to throw them a life vest. Because we give back now to those that are still afflicted and hope they too pass it on.” Sixx concluded his message with the hashtags #SobrietyRocks and #20 years.

Since going sober, Sixx has commendably made it his mission to help others battle substance abuse. With the help of Corey Taylor, Slash, and other musicians, he released the Sixx:A.M. song ‘Maybe It’s Time’ last year, with all royalties going to the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation.

“I am proud to bring together these artists to help raise funds for the Global Recovery Initiative Foundation,” he said at the time. “The opioid epidemic did not go away when the pandemic came along. Just the opposite … those in early recovery became even more at risk than before so it’s more important now than ever to raise awareness and support them. I really believe that united we can make a difference and save lives.”

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.

Check out by ‘Home Sweet Home’ by Mötley Crüe: