Australia’s largest Outback music event, the Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash, will take place from August 21st-23rd, 2025.

The lineup features a range of well-known Australian artists, including Missy Higgins, who will be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame this year, as well as Hoodoo Gurus, The Cat Empire, Birds of Tokyo, The Angels, Kasey Chambers, Kate Ceberano, and Leo Sayer.

The 2025 lineup will also see the return of popular acts like Chocolate Starfish for a record fourth time, along with Brad Cox, Rose Tattoo, Ross Wilson, Shannon Noll, Pierce Brothers, Thirsty Merc, Dragon, Mi-Sex, Sarah McLeod, and others, including local bands Leroy Johnson and the Waterbag Bag Band and Tha Boiz.

The event will take place on the scenic Mundi Mundi Plains. Tickets for the Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash will go on sale on Thursday, October 24th at www.mundimundibash.com.au.

Festival owner Greg Donovan stated, “Some of the biggest voices in Australian music will belt out classic Aussie anthems and hit songs on the Mundi Mundi Plains, it will be another epic and unique experience for our festival goers. Last year we staged Australia’s biggest ever Outback music event – and we’re hoping we’ll do it all over again in 2025.”

Missy Higgins shared her excitement about returning, saying, “Playing in Broken Hill is really special. It’s a great vibe, with people travelling from all over the country for this desert concert.”

Dave Faulkner from Hoodoo Gurus expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We got our first taste of Mundi Mundi in 2023 and, honestly, our minds were blown. Everything about it was epic: the people, the scenery, the feeling – the whole thing was amazing. We can’t wait to get back there in 2025. Let’s do it!,”

The Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash is an all-ages, dog-friendly, three-day camping event that appeals to families, camping enthusiasts, and travelers.

In addition to music, the event will feature a variety of entertainment and activities, including world record attempts for the ‘Nutbush’ dance, a charity fun run, comedy, outdoor film screenings, scenic helicopter flights, morning yoga, camel rides, and more.

Access to the event will be improved with the sealing of the last few kilometers of road leading to the venue, ensuring easier access even in wet conditions.

The Mundi Mundi Bash is a BYO alcohol event, allowing ticket holders to bring their own food. A range of food vendors will also be available on-site.

Mundi Mundi Bash 2025

Tickets on sale on Thursday, October 24th at www.mundimundibash.com.au

August 21st-23rd 2025

Belmont Station, on the Mundi Mundi Plains 9km north of Silverton – 35km north of Broken Hill

Lineup

Missy Higgins, Hoodoo Gurus, The Cat Empire, Birds of Tokyo, The Angels, Kasey Chambers, Kate Ceberano, Leo Sayer, Chocolate Starfish, Brad Cox, Rose Tattoo, Ross Wilson, Shannon Noll, Pierce Brothers, Thirsty Merc, Dragon, Mi-Sex, Sarah McLeod, Ziggy – 50 Years of David Bowie starring Iota, Jeff Duff, Steve Balbi and Bryden Stace, 19Twenty, Chantoozies, Caitlyn Shadbolt, Mick Thomas, Leroy Johnson and the Waterbag Bag Band and Tha Boiz