Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Ten-year-old rocker Nandi Bushell can now add Muse to her list of famous fans, making the pre-teen officially cooler than you and probably anyone you know.

Earlier this year Bushell posted a cover of her rocking out Muse’s ‘Hysteria’ on drums and recently posted her cover of the same song on bass. Her technical networking prowess teamed with some serious musical skills has earned her praise from the rock band themselves.

In the tweet featuring her bass cover, Bushell shared “Ever since I jammed ‘Hysteria’ by @muse on drums I wanted to learn the bass line too as it’s so so #awesome! It is the HARDEST bass line I have ever learned. I had to concentrate A LOT!”

Ever since I jammed Hysteria by @muse on drums I wanted to learn the bass line too as it’s so so #awesome! It is the HARDEST bass line I have ever learned. I had to concentrate A LOT! @MattBellamy #domhoward #chriswolstenholme – #muse #hysteria #mattbellamy pic.twitter.com/kEppn1T6Nk — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) December 6, 2020

It didn’t take long to reach the original artists themselves, with Muse tweeting back at her just two days later. “Absolutely killed it again @Nandi_Bushell. So much talent,” they posted back to her, accompanied by a fire emoji.

Wow wow wow!!!! Thank you so much!!! @muse you guys are AWESOME!!! 🙏🏽❤️👧🏽🤟🏽🥁🎸 https://t.co/xnc51ffCLN — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) December 8, 2020

If the name Nandi Bushell rings a bell, then you’re not mistaken, she has quite the little black book of encounters with rock legends.

Following a cover that the 10-year-old released of Rage Against the Machine’s ‘Guerrilla Radio’, Tom Morello was so impressed by it that he gifted her his very own Fender Power Stratocaster.

While the above encounters are probably enough for most people to die happy, the overachieving Bushell takes it one step further with her month-long drum battle against Foo Fighter’s Dave Grohl. Bushell challenged the rock god to a drum-off in August, and what ensued was a series of back and forth musical challenges that they issued to each other. Long story short, Grohl admitted defeat and now the duo is teaming up to write a song together.

Apparently, it’s not just us who feel uncool in comparison to Bushell, even Grohl is star-struck by the rising star.

“I can’t believe I’m talking to you. I feel like I’m meeting a Beatle,” Grohl gushed to Bushell in their first conversation.

Basically, this is Bushnell’s world and we’re just living in it.