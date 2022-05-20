Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are the proud new parents of a baby boy, after announcing their pregnancy in February.

The music mogul gave birth in Los Angeles on May 13th, but it wasn’t announced to the public until TMZ broke the news today. People later confirmed the announcement.

About an hour after the news broke, Rihanna’s ex Chris Brown posted a congratulatory story on Instagram. “Congratulations” he wrote, along with prayer hands, a heart and a pregnant woman emoji. While he didn’t tag the new parents specifically, the timing was too coincidental to ignore.

The post has since been removed, but not before TMZ grabbed a screenshot.

The Fenty founder spoke to Vogue in April about her first-time pregnancy.

“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” she said. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

Ed Sheeran’s wife Cherry Seaborn did well to hide her pregnancy, with proud dad Sheeran announcing the couple’s surprise baby news on Instagram.

“Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl,” he captioned the photo of tiny baby socks on a blanket. “We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x.”

Sheeran and Seaborn are already parents to almost two-year-old daughter Lyra Antarctica, and they announced the news of her birth in September 2020 in a similar fashion, posting a picture featuring a pair of socks.

The notoriously private couple, who knew each other since they were kids growing up in Sheffield, UK, reconnected at a party at Taylor Swift’s house in 2015.

“I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party,” Sheeran told People. “I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”