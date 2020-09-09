My Chemical Romance has announced some more of their rescheduled show dates for 2021 and will be in New Zealand next November.

Last year My Chemical Romance announced that they would be touring Australia, Japan and New Zealand in 2020. They were going to perform at Download Festival in Sydney and Melbourne alongside artists including Deftones and Jimmy Eat World.

However due to the Coronavirus pandemic the band announced back in March of this year that they would be postponing their tour dates in all three countries. They have already announced the new dates for their US and Europe tour and have just released the date for New Zealand’s concert as well.

The show has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 6th, 2021 and will be performed at The Outer Fields at Western Springs in Auckland.

Existing tickets remain valid for the new show date and for those wishing to refund their tickets your request must be submitted by 5pm on October 9th. Special guests for the show will be announced at a later date.

While we are yet to hear any details on rescheduled dates for their Australian tour, we can hope that they might be visiting us around the same time they visit our neighbours.

Postponing tours and shows has taken a huge hit on artists and crew across the world but the band had previously announced that they had taken out government loans to support their crew during the time they weren’t touring.

“MCR received PPP money to ensure their crew is funded in these times of uncertainty until we are able to be out on the road again. We are so grateful to these skilled, dedicated people – some of them are parents, others caretakers, still others who simply have rent to pay – and this money helps them take care of themselves and their families,” they said.

Check out My Chemical Romance’s Instagram for tour dates and more announcements: