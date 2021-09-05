In some much needed positive news, Myles Kennedy has shared an update about the anticipated upcoming Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators album. The album was announced earlier this year, however, no information was shared surrounding its release date or title.

Speaking on Audio Ink Radio, Myles Kennedy has revealed that the album is completed. However, he’s stayed coy about sharing any information on its release date.

“We made a record earlier this year, and it’s in the can. And I think the goal is just to – when the time’s appropriate, we’re gonna put it out. Hopefully next year – hopefully early next year,” Kennedy shared.

Kennedy and Slash first met in 2010 when they collaborated on the single ‘Starlight’. However, it wasn’t until Kennedy finished recording the vocals for the song, that the pair actually met.

“I wrote a lyric and melody for it and sent it back and he liked it so he flew me down not too long after that,” Kennedy told Ultimate Guitar.

“So the first time we met face to face was at a hotel in Hollywood somewhere and he came and picked me up to go to the studio to actually go record the track. Yeah, we hit it off.”

Since then, the talented pair continued to work together and released Apocalyptic Love in 2021, billing it as an album by “Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators”.

Reflecting on their time working together in the Audio Ink Radio interview, Kennedy revealed that he’s lost count of how many records they have created.

“It’s number – I’m trying to remember which number record it is. It’s hard to believe we’ve been doing this for.”

Kennedy did share that the new album was created with the intention of delivering a “live music” sound.

“The thing about the record is that it’s got a live vibe to it. It was a record that was recorded in kind of an old-school way.

“So, with that said, without giving too much away, it definitely has a bit of that energy and that vibe that a lot of us listened to growing up. So, it was fun. It was a fun record to make.”

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Watch Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators perform ‘Paradise City’: