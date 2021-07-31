Big news, hip hop fans: the United States Senate chambers have passed a resolution recognising August 11th as national Hip Hop Celebration Day.

As reported by HipHopDX, not only does the resolution known as S.Re.331 recognise the holiday, but it also officially designates August 2021 as Hip Hop Celebration Month. On top of that, November will serve as Hip Hop History month. The vote was passed with unanimous consent.

While the passing of the resolution marks the first official hip hop recognition from the US senate, local governments within the country have celebrated prominent rappers on several occasions.

The New York State Senate paid tribute to the late rapper DMX by declaring December 18 be known as Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons Day.

The 50-year-old passed away in April this year due to a cocaine-induced heart attack.

Meanwhile, earlier this month Kanye West was presented with a plaque backstage at his Donda listening party announcing that July 22 would be known as Kanye West Day in Atlanta, Georgia.

Other rappers who have received their own official days within US cities include Travis Scott, Mac Miller, J. Cole, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Diddy, Rick Ross and more.

Check out the announcement of national Hip Hop Celebration Day: