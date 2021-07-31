The Kanye West Donda juggernaut continues into a second week, with the rapper announcing a follow-up listening event for his forthcoming new album.

As per Pitchfork, the new release event is scheduled for Thursday, August 5th at 9pm EST, or 11am the following day AEST, the night before the album’s release. Demna Gvasalia îs credited as creative director and it will take place once more at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where West has been living in a small room for the past week.

And it should be an intriguing one. As TMZ reports, West and his team are working hard brainstorming ideas to make it different from the first listening event. A source said that CAA and Live Nation are putting pressure on him and his production company to do so because they worry that it won’t be easy to sell tickets if the event is exactly the same as the first one. This is Kanye West though – anything’s possible. Maybe the Donda spectacle will continue into a third or fourth week, who honestly knows.

The first listening event took place on Thursday, July 22nd, and was a big success, with around 40,000 people being lucky enough to attend in person. After the livestream went up on Apple Music, it got more than three million viewers and also reportedly broke the Apple Music Global Livestream.

It comes after the star moved the release of the highly-anticipated album to August 6th (via G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam Recordings) from its original release date of Friday, July 23rd. Donda will be West’s 10th album. It’s slated to feature guests including 2 Chainz, Playboi Carti, and most excitingly Jay-Z.

Tickets for the second Donda listening event go on sale Monday, August 2nd at 10am EST, or midnight AEST, and can be purchased here.

Check out a fan’s experience at the first Donda listening event: