Neil Young has cancelled all his 2026 concert dates with the Chrome Hearts.

Per Rolling Stone, the music legend announced the decision through his Neil Young Archives website, confirming that a Europe run scheduled to kick off in Manchester this June will not be going ahead.

“I have decided to take a break and will not be touring Europe this time,” Young wrote. “Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. I’m sorry to let you down, but this is not the time. I do love playing LIVE and being with you and the Chrome Hearts.”

The European trek was set to span across the UK and Europe, with the tour concluding in Udine, Italy, on 26th July. Elvis Costello and the Imposters were scheduled to open on selected dates throughout the run.

The tour cancellation announcement comes shortly after Young made headlines for his decision to remove his music from Amazon and his gesture of gifting his entire catalogue to the people of Greenland. This move came in response to President Donald Trump’s threats against the nation.

“My music will never be available on Amazon, as long as it is owned by Bezos,” Young said at the time.

“My position is unfortunately harmful to my record company in the short term, but I think the message I am sending is important and clear.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Shortly after that, Young took aim at Apple and Verizon for their financial support of Donald Trump.

“Tim Cook, the CEO, falling over backwards to support the regime! He was at the Melania premiere at the White House just the other night, kissing ass. Yikes! What a world,” he wrote.

He even threatened legal action if his existing computer becomes unusable without new expensive software updates.