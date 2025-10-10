Neil Young has declared war on Amazon, announcing plans to remove his music from the tech giant’s platform in his latest stand against corporate control.

The Canadian rock legend made the announcement this week through his Archives’ Times-Contrarian, stating bluntly: “The time is here. Forget Amazon. Soon my music will not be there.”

The 78-year-old musician’s latest move represents another chapter in his sustained campaign against Big Tech companies. Young hasn’t specified whether he’ll simply withdraw from Amazon’s streaming service or remove all his physical albums and merchandise from the online marketplace entirely.

Young accused founder Jeff Bezos of supporting the government during what he described as a shutdown affecting American families’ income, safety, and health security. He urged fans to abandon Amazon and its subsidiaries, including Whole Foods Market, advocating instead for local businesses and community support.

“It is easy to buy local. Support your community. Go to the local store,” Young wrote. “Don’t go back to the big corporations that have sold out America.

“We all have to give up something to save America from the Corporate Control Age it is entering. They need you to buy from them. Don’t.”

This latest protest follows a pattern of high-profile exits from major platforms. Young famously removed his music from Spotify in 2022 over COVID-19 misinformation concerns. He also withdrew from social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram as part of his broader resistance to what he perceives as harmful corporate influence.