The Brisbane leg of the New Bloom Festival has been cancelled due to Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

A statement from the festival organisers reads: “The safety and well-being of all of our attendees, bands and staff are of utmost priority, and ticket holders will be contacted directly via Ticketmaster regarding the cancellation and refunds.”

“We hope all of our Queensland and Northern NSW friends are able to stay safe, and we thank you for your understanding.”

Despite the cancellation in Brisbane, the festival will continue as planned in Sydney on Sunday, March 9th at Roundhouse, and in Melbourne on Monday, March 10th at The Timberyard.

Additionally, Drains’s headline sideshow with One Step Closer on the Sunshine Coast this Thursday, March 6th, and Sweet Pills’s headline sideshow in Brisbane on Friday, March 7th, are both canceled. Ticket holders for these sideshows will be contacted directly by their point of purchase (Ticketmaster or Oztix) for refunds. No further action will be required.

Tickets are still available for the Sydney and Melbourne events.

The 2025 lineup celebrates alt rock, grunge, punk, hardcore, and more, with Basement, Balance and Composure, Drain, One Step Closer, Sweet Pill, and Glitterer set to perform alongside local acts in Sydney and Melbourne this weekend. In addition to the festival, Basement is currently performing headline sideshows, with Balance and Composure and Glitterer joining forces for Perth, Adelaide, and Melbourne shows next week. Drain and One Step Closer will also play in Hobart, Wellington, and Auckland, Sweet Pill will headline in Melbourne and Adelaide, and One Step Closer will have a special one-off headline show in Melbourne. View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Bloom Festival (@newbloomfestival)

Tropical Cyclone Alfred has also forced the cancellation of Green Day’s tour-closing concert Wednesday night on the Gold Coast.

A social message posted late Tuesday by the venue confirmed the worst. “CBUS Super Stadium has been advised that the Green Day Saviors concert has been cancelled, due to the extreme weather conditions forecast.”

The message continues: “we know how excited fans were for the concert and we share your disappointment. Concert organisers explored every opportunity to go ahead with the event, but the safety and travel certainty of concert goers, performers and staff cannot be ensured under current conditions.”

Ticket holders will be contacted directly by Ticketmaster on refunds.

Tickets from www.newbloomfest.com.au.